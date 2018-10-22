Moses Makasi ready to provide solution to West Ham’s midfield injury woes

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has a lot of pondering to do with injuries after injuries beleaguering his squad.
The Chilean is already without midfielders Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez, winger Andriy Yarmolenko is set to miss up to six months, while he is hoping Pedro Obiang can return to the squad as soon as possible.
The Hammers could do with additional legs, especially in the middle of the park, right now, and under-23 skipper Moses Makasi could provide a solution to the manager’s injury woes.
The 23-year-old himself just returned from a six-month injury layoff that abruptly ended his loan spell with Plymouth Argyle, and is now ready to make the step up to the senior team.
Makasi put in an impressive shift for West Ham’s under-23 in their 5-3 win over their Swansea counterparts on Sunday, playing head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch and showing he is more than capable of lining up alongside the big boys in the top-flight.
With his former teammates Declan Rice and Grady Diangana already permanent first-team players, and Conor Coventry and Joe Powell also making their senior debuts recently, Makasi is eager to get an opportunity to show Pellegrini what he’s also capable of doing.
“It does give me encouragement, to see that there is space to get into the first team squad. Hopefully I can strive for that and the next few weeks or months I can put myself in a good position to get there,” the young midfielder told Standard Sport.
“My aim at first is just getting more minutes in but then after that to see where I can go for the first team.
“Training has been very good. Working with the manager and seeing experienced players in front of us and if they need any players to come across and train you’re there and can see other players.”
Makasi signed his first professional contract with West Ham in 2014, but is yet to make his senior debut.
Going by weekend’s performance and Pellegrini’s midfield woes, though, it may not be too long before that opportunity comes knocking, and the youngster won’t hesitate to grab it with both hands when it finally comes.