Morgan Schneiderlin reveals what he told Marco Silva about his Everton future

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted that he spoke with new manager Marco Silva over his long-term future at the club.
The 28-year-old, who is on £120k-per-week wages, didn’t enjoy a memorable 2017-18 season and there was speculation over his long-term future at the Merseyside club.
He joined from Manchester United for a hefty transfer fee of £20 million, but the Frenchman has done little to justify his price tag.
The French international was honest to admit that he was average at best last season and even contemplated leaving the club.
However, he told Silva that he wants to stick with Everton and is prepared to work hard to regain his trust among his teammates and the fans.
Speaking to the Times, Schneiderlin said: “I knew I had to work twice, maybe three times as hard as anyone else because I knew some people and some fans would see me in a different way. That is what I said to the manager. I said I was prepared to do that and that was what I have done.”
He revealed that Silva has been very helpful in transforming his game. The Portuguese boss wants his midfielders to have discipline and self-awareness, and it has helped Schneiderlin prosper.
Schneiderlin has made three Premier League starts so far, and has been very impressive. With 92% passing accuracy and two tackles per game, he is already becoming a key player for Silva.