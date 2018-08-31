Dynamo Kiev want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers are braced for a bid from Dynamo Kiev for striker Alfredo Morelos, but the player is unlikely to leave the Ibrox club on Friday.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Ukrainian outfit are planning to make a late £7 million offer for Morelos as they look to lure him away from Ibrox.
The 22-year-old has been in good form for Rangers and has established himself as a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The report adds that French club Bordeaux could also make a move today. However, the afore-mentioned clubs need to at least double the offer to prise Morelos away.
Furthermore, Rangers may not be looking to sell him at all without signing a replacement.
The Gers, meanwhile, are in advanced talks with Morelos’s agents over a new contract for the Colombian, and this shows that the club rates him highly.
Morelos has scored six goals this season already, including a hat-trick against Kilmarnock.
Rangers can’t prevent other clubs from making bids for Morelos, but it is absolutely clear that unless the offer is too hard to turn down, the club won’t part ways with their star striker before Friday’s deadline.