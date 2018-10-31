Morelos and Lafferty return in double boost for Rangers ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Steven Gerrard has received a double boost ahead of Rangers’ meeting with Kilmarnock, with Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty both available for Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership meeting, reports Sky Sports. Rangers welcome second-placed Killie to Ibrox with a chance to go level on points and have a game in hand if they come out on top.
Gerrard’s men are currently fifth in the Premiership with 17 points from nine games and are coming off the back of fine form, boasting four wins from their last five. Rangers are just three points adrift of Kilmarnock, who have won four and drawn one of their previous five, so it’s all to play for.
Home advantage is unlikely to be a factor, as although Rangers boast a 100% record at Ibrox this season Killie have won three of their last four away games – only Hearts have a better record on the road. Nevertheless, having Morelos and Lafferty available for selection is good news, as Umar Sadiq was underwhelming in attack during Rangers’ League Cup semi-final defeat to Aberdeen.
It’s a big game for both clubs on Wednesday night, with Rangers having the chance to get themselves back into the title race, while Killie could pull away from the chasing pack if results go their way.
