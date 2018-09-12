Monreal “in contact” with Arsenal over a contract extension, supporters will be delighted

As reported in the Evening Standard, Nacho Monreal revealed he’s “in contact” with Arsenal over a contract extension. The full-back is a long-serving fan favourite who joined from Malaga in January 2013 and has gone on to make 215 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, winning three FA Cups and three Community Shields. His future has been in doubt recently, however.
We reported on Tuesday that Barcelona were looking at Monreal as cover for Jordi Alba, which could lead to an offer when the winter transfer window opens in January, but Monreal said he has no plans to leave the club and hopes to instead commit his long-term future to Arsenal, saying: “At the moment we are talking with the club.
“I’ve always said I am really happy, I feel very happy playing for Arsenal. I came six years ago. I have a good relationship with them. We are in contact in any moment so don’t worry about that. I am happy here. That is the most important thing.”
Supporters will be delighted to hear Monreal isn’t going anywhere as he’s become very important to Arsenal in recent years. Last season, the 32-year-old made 28 appearances in the Premier League, seven in the Europa League, two in the League Cup and one in the Community Shield. This campaign has seen Monreal feature in three of Arsenal four league games.
At the time of his 2013 arrival, the Spanish international was competing with Kieran Gibbs for a starting place but he made the left-back spot his own and even impressed as a makeshift centre-back. He could prove very useful under Unai Emery.
