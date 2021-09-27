The chance to watch and bet on horse racing in the UK and Ireland for free this Monday is there with QuinnBet through their live horse racing streaming service. Join them and see every race from the British Isles and beyond without charge. New customers get a £25 risk free bet after registering.

This Monday has race meetings in England, Ireland and Scotland on offer. Newton Abbot is first off over jumps, followed by Hamilton on the level. Roscommon hosts National Hunt action in the Emerald Isle with a Flat turf card at Bath on too. Later on, All-Weather action from Newcastle rounds off the day.

Live Stream Monday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

At Newton Abbot, Nicky Henderson’s progressive hurdler Hooper switches to fences for his chasing debut in the 2m 5f novices’ contest (3:42). His participation in the race may depend on the rain staying away from the South Devon venue. Emma Lavelle runner Shang Tang and 2019 Persian War third Some Day Soon ensure this is a competitive event.

Powerful owner JP McManus and champion trainer Paul Nicholls team up with the top weight, Mick Pastor, in the 2m handicap chase that ends proceedings (4:12). He has won his last two and faces a similarly small field again here. The main opposition comes from Alan King’s stable and Dino Velvet, who has looked rejuvenated in recent runs.

Wide-open renewal of Kibegnet Novice Chase in Ireland

The absence of Druid’s Altar from the extended 2m Grade 3 Kilbegnet Novice Chase at Roscommon (3:35) doesn’t change the fact that it’s a hot race. If there is one reason to tune in to the live horse racing streaming today, then it is for this. Course and distance winner Bold Enough already looks smarter over fences following two victories and a third in this grade at the Galway Festival.

Up against the Henry De Bromhead runner is Exit Poll for in-form trainer Jessica Harrington. That one scored in handicap company last time out. Gigginstown House Stud representative Embittered was highly tried last winter, finishing fourth in Leopardstown Grade 1s. This is a big ease in grade for this inmate of the Joseph O’Brien stable from that, and he has since got his head in front over fences.

Monday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 27 September

Newton Abbot – first race 13:00 BST

Hamilton – first race 13:10 BST

Roscommon – first race 13:20 BST

Bath – first race 13:50 BST

Newcastle – first race 16:55 BST

