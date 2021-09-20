On a busy Monday, there are plenty of chances to watch and bet on horse racing meetings online. QuinnBet has a free horse racing live streaming service open to everybody with an account. On top of that, new customers receive a £25 Free Bet as an incentive to join.

Getting into the latest live horse racing streaming that includes every British and Irish meeting on Monday, 20 September is simple. Visit QuinnBet, register for a betting account and log in, then watch and bet on horse racing all for nothing. It’s free!

Monday is the second day of the Listowel Harvest Festival in the Emerald Isle. There is also a Listed race in Ireland on the Flat at Fairyhouse in the Blenheim Stakes for juveniles. In the UK, meanwhile, the day gets underway with Leicester and Hamilton hosting action on the level. The first jumps meeting of the new season at Warwick is on too. Finally, there is All-Weather action at Wolverhampton later in the day.

Live Stream Monday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

As Monday go, there is plenty of live horse racing streaming on offer with the six meetings throughout the day. The Warwick opener, a 2m 5f novice hurdle (1:50) sees Nicky Henderson trained Bangor winner First Street face Stratford second Van Meegeren and Samuel Drinkwater’s Irish import The Brimming Water. Leading owner JP McManus also has two top weights in the handicap chases courtesy of Lock’s Corner (3:00) and Go As You Please (4:10).

The Harvest Festival at Listowel continues with Listed bumper scorer Party Central out to make an immediate impact over hurdles on her debut in that sphere in the opening 2m 4f contest for mares (1:40). Her trainer, Gordon Elliott, will fancy his chances of a quickfire double thanks to I Am Connect in the 2m maiden hurdle (2:10).

McManus mob-handed in Listowel Lartigue Hurdle

In the feature Lartigue Hurdle for four-year-olds (3:50), McManus runs three all trained by Joseph O’Brien in the Grade B handicap over 2m. The trio are Flat converts previously in the care of father Aidan. Flying Scotsman and Persia are prominent in the betting but Palm Beach is further down the weights.

If you need an extra excuse to watch today’s horse racing live streaming online, then the Listed 6f Blenheim Stakes at Fairyhouse (4:37) provides it. The juvenile contest sees Vincent O’Brien National Stakes fourth Ultramarine quickly turned out and dropped down in trip. That may not suit him, however, and dangers lurk around every corner. They include unexposed Ger Lyons runner Straight Answer, Johnny Murtagh trained filly Mise Le Meas and previous conqueror Glengarra for Paddy Twomey.

All of the above is available through the live horse racing streaming service online at QuinnBet now by following these instructions:

Register with QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a deposit so there are funds Locate the Horse Racing section Find any race that’s of interest Hit the Watch button and tune in

View Live Horse Racing Streams at Quinnbet

Monday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 20 September

Leicester – first race 13:00 BST

Listowel – first race 13:40 BST

Hamilton – first race 13:45 BST

Warwick – first race 13:50 BST

Fairyhouse – first race 14:55 BST

Wolverhampton – first race 16:57 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – 50% of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

For any SportsLens readers who haven’t registered with QuinnBet yet, there is an ace welcome bonus this September! Sign up, make a deposit and bet on any sportsbook market, horse racing included, at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater. If there are losses in the account at the end of the first day, then half of those are refunded as a Free Bet of up to £25. There are 100 Free Spins to try the Grand Spinn slot out too.

Make sure a minimum of three bets are placed to qualify for this new customer offer. So long as one of those is a £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, then get a £5 Free Bet and those Free Spins. First deposits made from Neteller and Skrill aren’t eligible for this welcome bonus, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet