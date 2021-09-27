The Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in an All-NFC East clash in this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. For a -177 Pick for the game and details of how to claim up to a $1,000 deposit bonus at the BetOnline sportsbook, read on

NFL fans can claim a $1,000 deposit bonus signing up to BetOnline to wager on MNF tonight! NFL – Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, September 27, at the AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

The game begins at 8.15 PM EST

Broadcast live on ESPN

Join BetOnline today to get a deposit match of up to £1,000 After coming so close to beating Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Bucs in Week-1, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the L.A. Chargers in Week-2. Now, they get set to welcome old-enemies the Philadelphia Eagles to the AT&T in what is likely to be a hard-hitting and pivotal game in the NFC East For a full betting preview and the latest odds broadcast at BetOnline, read on. Cowboys vs Eagles Betting Odds Below are the latest odds available for this game at BetOnline sportsbook: Game Lines Cowboys Eagles Moneyline -177 +157 Spread -3.5 (-102) +3.5 (-118) Total Points (O/U 50.5) U51.5 (-117) O51.5 (-103) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 passing TDs N/A +104

The Eagles’ offense struggled up against the 49ers last week. QB Hurts toiled away through the air and on the ground but his receiving corps struggled to gain separation as Phillie lost 17-11.

Fortunately for Eagles fans, the Cowboys don’t boast a defense in the same league as the 49ers. Hurts supporting cast of RB Myles Sanders, rookie WR Devonta Smith, and co. have already shown they are capable of coming to life against a weaker Defense: the Eagles easily beat the Falcons in Week-1, which is why we like Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 passing TDs at +104 on the specials market.

That said, this Cowboys offense that’s led by a fully-recovered Dak Prescott under center, and CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper on the flanks is proving to be difficult to stop. Cowboys on the moneyline at -177 is the safest bet.

Bet on Dallas to win at -177 at BetOnline

Cowboys vs Eagles Free Bets