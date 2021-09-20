The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions in an all NFC clash in this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. Our betting expert has a -105 Pick for the game and details how to claim up to a $1,000 deposit bonus at the BetOnline sportsbook.

Monday, September 20, at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

The game begins at 8.15 PM EST

Broadcast live on ESPN

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a chance to right the wrongs of last Sunday's Week-1 blowout defeat to the Saints when they take on Jared Goff and the new-look Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. For a full betting preview, as well as the latest odds broadcast at BetOnline, read on. Packers vs Lions Betting Odds Below are the latest odds available for this game at BetOnline sportsbook: Game Lines Packers Lions Moneyline -550 +430 Spread -11.5 (-115) +11.5 (-105) Total Points (O/U 50.5) U49 (-112) O49 (-108) Aaron Rodgers to throw 2.5+ passing TDs -114 n/a

Despite getting trounced by the Saints in Week-1, it’s hard to look past a Green Bay victory on home turf vs an experienced Lions roster. The sportsbooks are in agreement here, offering long odds on a Detroit win (+430!).

Don’t be tempted to bet on the underdog in this one! Expect to see Aaron Rodgers and co. with some extra pep in their step after last week’s humbling loss. Rodgers to throw +2.5 TDs at -114 is a certainly prop bet that takes our fancy!

With that said, however, the +11.5 spread is high, especially given Green Bay’s solitary outing this season was a disaster. We think the Lions can cover!

Bet on Lions to cover the +11.5 spread (-105) at BetOnline

