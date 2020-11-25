Molde vs Arsenal: Europa League Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal will look to continue their impressive campaign on the continent when they travel to face Norwegian outfit Molde in their Europa League group stage campaign on Thursday, and you can watch this plus all other Europa League games live online.

The Gunners secured a 4-1 victory when both sides met in the first-leg earlier in the month at The Emirates Stadium, coming from behind to bag an impressive win, and they will look to stroll to another comfortable victory and bounce back from Sunday’s Premier League disappointing goalless draw with Leeds United.





Arsenal currently top their Europa League group following three victories in as many games, and Molde are three points behind them.

The Norwegians will fancy their chances of getting a result at home as they also seek to boost their chances of quickly qualifying for the last-32, and Mikel Arteta’s men shouldn’t expect an easy game given the hosts’ impressive domestic form.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will be without Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny who both tested positive for coronavirus during the international break and missed out on the weekend as well.

Thomas Partey is currently out injured, while Bukayo Saka is a doubt after he got injured late on against Leeds after coming on in the closing stages of the game.

Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari remain out injured, but Calum Chambers continues to edge closer to a return and he remains a doubt for the trip.

Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and William Saliba didn’t make it to Arsenal’s Europa League squad and will be supporting the team from home.

Molde have only Kristoffer Haraldseid ruled out of tomorrow’s game due to injury and do have the luxury of having enough options to pick from.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Molde XI

4-2-3-1

Linde

Haugen, Gregersen, Bjornbak, Wingo

Hussain, Aursnes

Bolly, Eikrem, Hestad

Omoijuanfo

Predicted Arsenal XI

4-2-3-1

Leno

Soares, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney

Ceballos, Xhaka

Willian, Willock, Nelson

Nketiah