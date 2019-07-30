Moise Kean’s brother posts picture of the striker photo-shopped into an Everton shirt on Instagram

Juventus striker Moise Kean appears to have sealed a summer move to Everton going by his brother’s latest activity on social media micro-blogging platform Instagram.
Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked with a late move for the Italy international, but it seems the Toffees have beat them to his signature.
Giovanni Kean has uploaded a picture of the teenage striker photo-shopped into an Everton shirt, and that speaks volume.
Latest Instagram post from Moise Kean’s brother! #EFC pic.twitter.com/5hAiUiyvm3
— THE BLUE ROOM (@TheBlueRoomEFC) July 30, 2019
Everton have been in search of a quality striker capable of replacing Romelu Lukaku goals since the Belgian left for Manchester United two summers ago, and they might have found one.
Kean looks like the perfect man to lead the line for Marco Silva’s men this season despite only making 17 appearances for the Old Lady last term.
The 19-year-old bagged seven goals nonetheless, and will be hoping to hit the ground running at the Goodison Park once he completes a move in the coming days.
Wolves’ boss Nuno Espirito Santo is also keen on Kean as he looks to bolster his attack ahead of the club’s return to Europe, but he will now have to look elsewhere after the striker’s brother all but confirmed an Everton move.
The Molineux outfit finished in seventh place last term and would love to go one better this season, and a quality finisher in the mould of the Italian would have been a perfect addition to their attack.
However, it looks like Everton will be the one enjoying his services, and all eyes will be on the Toffees as they look to finish as the best of the rest.