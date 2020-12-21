Mohamed Salah Move to Real Madrid “Almost Impossible”

Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero has denied reports that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could be on his way to Real Madrid, claiming that they will prioritise moves for youngsters Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017. Since then, he has become one of the best players on the planet, scoring 110 goals in 173 outings for the Reds in all competitions, winning two Premier League Golden Boots in the process.





Recent comments by the Egyptian sparked rumours that his time at Anfield could be coming to an end, with other reports suggesting that he is unhappy at Liverpool and is considering a move. Real Madrid and Barcelona were the two main sides linked with the winger.

However, journalist Alvaro Montero has dismissed reports of Salah heading to the Bernabeu, citing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for this.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Montero said: “It’s almost impossible. They (Real Madrid) have recognised that they’ve lost over €107m because of this coronavirus crisis, and after taxes, they finished the year with only €313,000.

“I would say it’s almost impossible for Real Madrid to buy a player in this next window.”

He continued to claim that Los Blancos’ priorities lie elsewhere, with youngsters Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at the top of their wishlist.

“Let’s see what happens next summer – although Real Madrid thinks about [Erling] Haaland, and, especially for Florentino Perez, Kylian Mbappe.”

Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for a while now. The Frenchman is a known admirer of former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo. It would likely cost Los Blancos a world record fee to prise the World Cup winner away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Haaland burst onto the scene last season, first with RB Salzburg and then with Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has become one of the most sought after players in the world, with several of Europe’s elite clubs reportedly ready to make a bid for the striker.