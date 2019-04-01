Mohamed Salah has the perfect reaction to Tottenham win with brilliant tweet

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday with a spirited 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.
The Reds went into the lead through Roberto Firmino in the opening minutes of the game, but the visitors emerged with more verve in the second half, finally drawing level through Lucas Moura in the 70th minute.
However, Liverpool left it late to grab the winner, with Mohamed Salah forcing Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld into an own goal in the 90th minute.
The goal could prove very crucial in the title race, and the Reds will be brimming with confidence ahead of their last six games of the season.
Salah, who has been criticized for his recent barren spell had a perfect reaction to the victory through his latest tweet.
Getting closer… So believe harder 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZLEuK0HGjM
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 1, 2019
The 26-year-old has 17 league goals this term, but is yet to find the net in Liverpool’s last six league games.
Salah also couldn’t score in the Champions League round-of-16 against Bayern Munich, but his effort that lead to yesterday’s winner could now turn out to be his most important contribution of the campaign.
Liverpool are currently ahead of Manchester City – who still have a game in hand – by two points, and Chelsea are the only top-six side left for them to face.
The title race is definitely going to go down to the wire, and Jurgen Klopp’s men can’t afford to drop even a point if they are to win the league.