Mohamed Elyounoussi comments on reported Celtic target Fraser Forster

Southampton-owned Mohamed Elyounoussi has told BBC Sport that he has spoken to Fraser Forster about a potential move to Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Elyounoussi spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Celtic from Premier League outfit Southampton.





The 25-year-old Norway international winger has returned to the Hoops on another loan spell for the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Basel star, who can also operate as a forward, has said that he has spoken to Forster about a potential return to the Hoops this summer.

The former Newcastle United prospect spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Celtic from Southampton and played an important role in manager Neil Lennon’s side winning the Scottish Premiership title.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants to bring Forster back to the club on loan for next season.

Elyounoussi has said that he has spoken to Forster, and has shared his desire to have the goalkeeper back at the Hoops.

The winger told BBC Sport about Forster: “It would be great for us to have him here another year. But we just have to wait and see what he decides to do.

“I have talked to him. He’s not sure yet what he is going to do. Hopefully he comes back here.”

Good signing for Celtic?

Forster is a very good goalkeeper who was revitalised at Celtic last season, and there is no doubt that the England international would be a brilliant signing for the Hoops next season.

Celtic need to sign a goalkeeper this summer, especially as Craig Gordon has already left.