Mohamed Diame opens up about his Newcastle future

Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame has explained that his future at St James’ Park will be decided in the summer.
The experienced central midfielder claims that there will be time to think about his future at the end of this season.
As of now, Diame’s contract expires in the summer and he could earn an automatic extension by starting three of the nine games left to play.
According to the Chronicle, Diame wants a two-year extension and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle agree to his demands.
He is already 33 and the Magpies might not want to extend for more than a year.
However, Diame believes that he has been playing often this season and therefore he will have no shortage of suitors in the summer.
The midfielder is open to staying at the club but he is clearly not keen on worrying about his future every season. That is why he is looking for a two-year deal which gives him some assurance.
He said to the Chronicle: “As I have said before it will not be a problem because the club know my position. I am focused on what this club needs to stay up, as that is the most important thing. I have been playing a lot this season so it will not be a problem to find another team. They (Newcastle) know I want to stay. But it’s not about me, it is about the club and what they want to do. I am focused on the job of staying up and there will be time in the summer to think about this. I am happy here that’s what I can say. I am happy at Newcastle. It was tough at the beginning but I settled down. If I can stay I will stay, but if I have to go, I will go. It won’t be a problem.”
Diame is a good player but he will be past his peak soon. It wouldn’t be surprising if Newcastle decided to move on from him in the summer.
Benitez can certainly find an upgrade if he is backed in the transfer market.