Mo Camara raves about Celtic star Kieran Tierney

Former Celtic player Mo Camara believes that Kieran Tierney could play for a top Premier League club.
The highly talented left back is already one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership and Camara’s comments are hardly surprising.
Tierney has been linked with a move to the Premier League and there is no doubt that he has the ability to make the step.
Camara believes that the Celtic star could play for a top five/six club in the Premier League.
He added that Celtic will not want to sell their prized asset but he is likely to leave for big money in the future as the player will want to test himself at a higher level.
He said: “He’s a very good left-back – he will go for big money if and when Celtic decide to sell. It’s one of those where the fans, manager and the chairman — none of them will want Tierney sold. But in Scotland, the English Premier League’s next door and everyone wants to be there. At some point, the player and club will have to see a move as a possibility for him. He’ll want to test himself at a high level. He’d definitely be playing for a top five or six team in the Premier League.”
The likes of Tottenham and Manchester United could use a left back and Tierney would be a fantastic addition. It will be interesting to see if there are any suitors for the Scottish international in January.
Camara revealed that he has scouted Tierney for Manchester United and Sunderland.