Mina considering the ‘possibility of a departure’ from Everton, Silva treatment to blame

According to Don Balon, Everton defender Yerry Mina is considering the ‘possibility of a departure’ after struggling for game time since his summer move from Barcelona. The Toffees paid a little over £27m for the Colombian international’s signature but haven’t played him in any game thus far.
Mina joined Everton just seven months after signing for Barcelona. He admitted struggling for form and playing time at the Camp Nou and was hoping his spell at Goodison Park would be different. However, manager Marco Silva hasn’t given him a minute for the senior squad and could be prepared to axe him early like Barca did.
The 24-year-old made only six appearances for Barcelona and has yet to make his first-team debut with Everton. The last year has been wasted by Mina and won’t have aided his development, and now he’s considering his future as he’s undergoing deja-vu at another club.
Everton have stiff competition for a starting place in defence, with Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka, Mason Holgate and Kurt Zouma – all whom are ahead of Mina in Silva’s pecking order and haven’t managed to a clean sheet in any league game in 2018/19.
The Merseysiders haven’t had the most convincing start to the new season, winning only one of their opening six Premier League games, so Mina might fairly wonder why he continues to be overlooked. If he continues to be an outcast, a departure looks on the cards.
