Pundit says Leeds United’s injury woes could hit their hopes at Millwall

Leeds United visit Millwall on Saturday aiming to maintain their place at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are level on 14 points with Middlesbrough after six games, but injuries to key players could hit their hopes this weekend.
Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for four months with a knee injury, while Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez will also miss the game.
Despite the problems, former Leeds midfielder David Prutton has tipped the Whites to pick up a 1-1 draw at The Den (11/2 with Sky Bet).
“Leeds are facing their first mini crisis of the season after losing both their strikers to injury this week,” he told Sky Sports.
“Bamford being ruled out for several months is a huge blow and Roofe will also miss the trip to Millwall.
“This will give Millwall a huge boost after a run of three straight defeats, especially after throwing away that lead against 10-man Swansea before the break.
“If Roofe was fit I’d have to back another Leeds win here, but without him I’m going to go for a draw.”
Millwall did the double over Leeds last season, winning 1-0 at home and 4-3 at Elland Road.
The home side are priced at 19/10, with Leeds available at 11/8 and the draw on offer at 12/5.