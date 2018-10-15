Miller says Tierney is “very similar” to Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Kenny Miller believes Kieran Tierney is “very similar” to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. The Celtic left-back has been in fine form over the last 12 months and is competing with Robertson over a starting place in the Scotland national team.
Manager Alex McLeish has used both left-backs in a defender/winger combination as to not leave somebody out, and Miller believes Scotland are getting the same threat from both players on the left due to their similarity.
As per Sky Sports (h/t This Is Futbol), Miller said on Sunday: “I think you have to have both in the team. It’s too easy just to say to field two left-backs you play one forward and one behind, it’s a completely different position.
“You see Kieran Tierney for Celtic always coming forward, facing forward, he’s great when he gets in that final third, opposite his opposing full-back, his cut-backs and crosses across the goal.
“And then there’s Andy Robertson’s delivery, you’ve seen already, numerous assists already for Liverpool but again very very similar.”
Tierney rose through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2015 and has gone on to make 149 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops.
The 21-year-old, who has made 12 appearances for Scotland, has won three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups with the Hoops. He’s also regarded as one of the best players in the Premiership.
As for Robertson, the Liverpool defender has developed into one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has made 26 caps for the national team and 40 appearances in a Liverpool shirt since his 2017 arrival from Hull City.
