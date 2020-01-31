Miller could leave Celtic after 10 years

Calvin Miller could soon be on his way out of Celtic after struggling for fitness, form and playing time. The 22-year-old has made only five first-team appearances since his debut in December 2016, the last of which came in Celtic’s League Cup win over Kilmarnock (August 8, 2017), so it’s clear he’s surplus to requirements.
Miller spent last season on loan at Dundee FC (August 31, 2018 – January 1, 2019) and Ayr United (January 31, 2019 – May 12, 2019) to get first-team football but has found himself on the periphery back at Celtic this season. The Scotland u21 international is out of contract in July and will spend his final few months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a season-ending injury.
Miller leaving will end a 10-year association with Celtic, but he hasn’t been at the level required for some time in truth. The left-back never managed to establish himself at Celtic and hasn’t progressed in recent seasons. The fact his last first-team outing came two-and-a-half-years ago highlights how much he’s stagnated.
And with Boli Bolingoli, Greg Taylor and Jonny Hayes ahead of Miller in the pecking order, it might be best for all parties if he moved on.
