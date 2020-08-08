Milan Skriniar admires Jose Mourinho, open to Tottenham move

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Serie A giants are keen on Tanguy Ndombele and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can sort out a deal that benefits them both.





Skriniar has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte at Inter and Ndombele has struggled to perform under Jose Mourinho. Both players could use a fresh start right now.

As per Calciomercato, Skriniar likes the idea of joining Tottenham this summer.

The former Sampdoria defender has always rated Jose Mourinho as a manager and he has previously admitted his admiration for the Spurs boss as well.

“When some coach like Jose says that he is looking for a player like me or somebody else, it’s always nice,” the defender told ESPN. “Jose is one of the most famous, best, greatest coaches in the world.”

Skriniar is a top-class talent and he could be the ideal replacement for Jan Vertonghen. It remains to be seen whether the Londoners can bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Mourinho could turn him into a world-class defender at Spurs.

Skriniar needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career and if Conte cannot guarantee that, a move is the only option for him. Spurs will be able to provide him with the platform he needs right now.