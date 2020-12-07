Milan Set to Begin Contract Talks With Franck Kessie Amid Premier League Interest

AC Milan are ready to open negotiations with Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie following reports that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were interested.

Kessie came to the San Siro in June 2017 from Atalanta, on an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy. He has since featured 151 times, scoring 20 goals in all competitions.





The Ivorian has become an important cog in Stefano Pioli’s unbeaten side, featuring in every Serie A game so far as Milan sit five points clear at the top of the table.

As a result of his form, the Rossoneri are now planning to offer Kessie a new contract in an attempt to ward off any potential buyers, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan Live).

The report states that Kessie’s current deal is worth €2.2m per year, and the club know that they will have to offer him a raise if they wish to keep him at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato states that North Londoners Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both eyeing up a swoop for the Ivory Coast international.

Much like Milan, Tottenham have made a flying start to the new campaign, and currently sit top of the league. Jose Mourinho may be looking for someone who can play alongside new arrival Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, or possibly provide cover for the Dane.

On the other hand, Arsenal will likely be more interested in his attacking qualities. The midfielder has scored four times and assisted a further two in ten league outings this term – no Gunners player has registered more than three goal contributions so far this season.

However, a move to the Premier League seems unlikely right now, as Calciomercato also says that Milan don’t intend to sell the 23-year-old, even if they get an offer of around €50m. It is probable that they will rule out any sales of key players this January as they hope to maintain their title charge in the second half of the season.

Kessie’s current contract expires in July 2022, leaving him possibly available for a bargain price next summer.