Mikel Arteta suggests he wants reported Leeds target Emiliano Martinez to stay

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has suggested to Football.London that he does not want to lose Emiliano Martinez amid reported interest from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The Sun reported in July of interest in Argentine goalkeeper Martinez from Leeds, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.





The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been on the books of the Gunners since 2010, but he has yet to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

Although the Argentine played regularly for Arteta’s side in the final weeks of last season, it was due to the injury suffered by Bernd Leno.

Leno is now fully fit and is available for selection, and it is likely that the German will start the next season as the number one goalkeeper.

Arsenal head coach Arteta has suggested that he wants to keep Martinez beyond the summer transfer window.

Arteta told Football.London about Martinez: “I love to have two goalkeepers at the level of Bernd and Emi.

“Last season, when Bernd got injured, if somebody had some doubts about Emi’s character or qualities then he’s shown what he’s able to do and he didn’t do it for one game, he did it for 10 or 11 games in a row.

“I’m delighted to have both of them. But they both know that on the first day of pre-season, you start again and fight for your place and show us who is the one that deserves the chance to start.”

No Leeds United transfer this summe?



Martinez is a very good goalkeeper who showed in the final weeks of the past season what he is capable of.

The goalkeeper would be a brilliant addition to the Leeds squad, but with Arteta rating him so highly and not willing to sell him, the Whites may not be able to bring him to Elland Road.