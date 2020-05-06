Mikel Arteta says Kieran Tierney can bring something special to Arsenal

In a Youtube interview with Ian Wright, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has talked about the excitement of working with Kieran Tierney when the season resumes after the coronavirus shutdown.
The Scotland international made the move to the Gunners from Celtic in August last year but he had to wait until late September to make his Cup debut as he was recovering from a double hernia operation.
A month later, Tierney made his maiden appearance in the Premier League but he was able to feature in only four more top-flight games before dislocating his shoulder playing against West Ham United in December.
Much has changed since then with Arteta succeeding Unai Emery as the club’s head coach and the Spaniard is looking forward to reintroducing the left-back into the first-team plans when the season restarts.
“I’m really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play. His attitude, his commitment, his willingness, it’s incredible,” He told.
“I think he’s going to bring something special to us. It [the injury] has been a shame, but it’s part of his development. During your career, you go through these moments.”
The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this term and he has contributed a couple of assists which have come in the Europa League.
In his injury absence, Gunners graduate Bukayo Saka was handed the opportunity to play at left-back and he certainly excelled with a few quality assists through crosses.
The youngster deserves to keep his place in the starting lineup but it won’t come as a surprise, if Arteta replaces him with Tierney, who also has a brilliant cross up his sleeve and is the better defender.
Meanwhile, Saka’s current deal with the Gunners expires at the end of next season and the hierarchy are yet to find the breakthrough over a renewal amid the untimely halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com