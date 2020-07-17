Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has suggested to Football.London that he does not want to sell Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window.

Arteta has said that he is “really happy” with the France international forward, and has outlined his attributes.





Arteta told Football.London about Lacazette: “I really like Alex, I said that even before I joined here that he is the type of striker that I really like.

“I think he had periods where he was very unlucky, because he was having the chances and not converting them which he is not used to.

“But the way he can link play, he’s a massive competitor he hates to lose. He goes for every ball, you see in every challenge how he’s ready to go. He works really hard and he’s a very intelligent player, I am really happy with him.”

The Arsenal boss added when asked if he would be prepared to lose Lacazette: “Why would I want to lose a player like him? I’m really happy with him.”

Stats

Lacazette has made 20 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international forward also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 29-year-old scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League for Arsenal, and scored five goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, Lacazette scored 14 goals and provided four assists in the league for the North London outfit, and scored three goals in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 53 points from 36 matches.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.