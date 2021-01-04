Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

Mikel Arteta has showered heaps of praise on Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney after the Gunners secured a comfortable victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Arsenal won 4-0 against the Baggies on Saturday at the Hawthorns and in the process secured their third victory in a row in the Premier League.





Tierney, who joined from Celtic in 2019, scored the opening goal of the match with a superb solo effort. Arteta suggested after the match that the 23-year-old can become a future captain for the club, describing the defender as a “natural leader”.

The Scotland defender is a popular figure among the Arsenal fans. Arteta has suggested that Tierney is a player with ‘enormous’ talent, who has got ‘perfect attitude’ and ‘commitment’ towards the game.

Tierney suffered a shoulder injury after joining the Gunners and took some time to adapt to a new league. However, he has been excellent this season and rightly deserves the accolades that are coming his way.

“Ever since the moment that I joined the club and he went through his shoulder injury, I see a player with enormous talent, with the perfect attitude and commitment and then a kid who is a joy to work with,” Arteta said, as quoted by Football London.

“And I’m so happy for him for the goal he scored, everything that he’s put in to be better every day, towards the team towards the club. He had some issues to adapt. It was a challenge for him to leave his house and we are all trying to help him because the kid really deserves this. He’s a joy to work with.”

The defender was seen wearing just a T-shirt and shorts despite the snow. When asked whether it was medically advisable, Arteta joked that Tierney has got ‘something special in his blood’.

“I don’t know he’s got something special in his blood, because we are wearing snood and hats and gloves and he just goes there with his shorts and t-shirt. It’s not like he’s acting as well. For him he’s very comfortable like that.”

Tierney is a fantastic left-back, and he is a natural leader. He was a cult-hero at Celtic, and has got a bright future ahead of him. He is a model professional who always puts his best on the pitch and demands an equal level of commitment from his teammates.

Arsenal are growing in confidence with three straight wins, and have jumped to 11th in the Premier League table.