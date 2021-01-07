Mikel Arteta provides latest update on Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal future

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss, has provided an update on Mesut Ozil’s future.

Ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, Arteta was asked to clarify Ozil’s current situation.





What’s Mesut Ozil’s future? Will he be leaving?

I don’t know what is going to happen. Obviously now he’s free to negotiate with other clubs. We will discuss internally what is the best situation for him for the near future. And obviously with the player and the agent. And try to find the best solution for everybody.

If you were in his shoes would you want to play every last game you can?

I think every player wants to play football. This is why we picked this profession and we are so lucky to be doing what we do. And for every player who’s not playing it’s always hard.

Is there a possibility he could still stay?

I’m saying we will decide what’s happening in the next few days.

Ozil’s situation

Arsenal signed Ozil by paying £42.5 million from Real Madrid in 2013. They broke the club’s transfer record to sign the German international who produced his best form under Arsene Wenger.

He has scored 44 goals in all competitions for the Gunners and has notched up 54 assists in seven years at the north London club.

He was also a key member of the side that won three FA Cup trophies in four seasons.

In recent years, Arsenal have tried to offload him but Ozil wants to see out his contract. He hasn’t been included in both the Premier League and Europa League squads this season and hasn’t played a competitive match since March.

According to reports from The Times, Ozil’s future could be decided in the next ten days after his agent said that he may leave the club this month.

Arsenal, however, expect him to stay until the summer, when his contract expires. According to Football London, DC United and Fenerbahce are interested in signing Ozil.