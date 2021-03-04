Mikel Arteta provides fresh update on Alexandre Lacazette’s contract situation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a fresh update on the contract situation of Alexandre Lacazette ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners from Lyon during the summer of 2017 and he has since bagged 59 goals and 28 assists from 155 appearances for the club.





His existing deal is due to expire in June 2022 and Arteta previously hinted that the club may delay contract negotiations until the summer.

He was asked for a fresh update on the situation yesterday to which he replied:

“He’s got a contract with us. He played really well the other week. It’s exactly what we demand him to do.

“I’m really happy with him and the discussions about his contract will happen soon and we will see what happens.”

Sportslens view:

Lacazette has impressed for the Gunners since their 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day, but he recently went through a phase where he was left on the bench.

He started his first game in five attempts against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend where he scored from the penalty spot in the 3-1 comeback victory.

The striker will be 30 by the end of May and the Gunners have a decision to make whether they want to extend his contract or sanction his sale this summer.

Lacazette is no longer at his prime and they can learn from the recent decision to sign Willian, who has struggled for consistency in the back end of his career.

Willian has shown signs of returning to form with assists against Benfica and Leicester, but it remains to be seen whether he can impress over an extended run of games.

In other news, Arteta has responded to speculation linking him with the Barcelona job.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com