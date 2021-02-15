Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a fresh injury update on Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey following the club’s 4-2 Premier League win over Leeds United.

The north London giants returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion after previously going three league games without a victory (one draw and two defeats).





Both Tierney and Thomas Partey were sidelined for the game due to respective injuries and speaking after the game, Arteta was unsure whether either player will return to face Benfica on Thursday.

Tierney is likely to feature in regular training this week and Arteta said that the left-back has got ‘a bigger chance’ of making the squad for the midweek game.

“It seems unlikely at the moment, but I don’t know. Probably if there is one player who has got a bigger chance, it’s Kieran,” he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“Probably in the next few days he can start to do some parts with the team. But I don’t know how he is going to evolve when he gets a little bit closer to training with the group.”

SL view:

Both Tierney and Partey are regarded as undisputed starters when fit but the Gunners have largely missed the services of the former.

In the absence of Tierney, Cedric Soares has done a credible job as the makeshift left-back but he has not offered much going forward.

Arteta has the option of playing a left-footed left-back in the form of Bukayo Saka but the youngster is sparkling in an attacking position.

Hence, the choice has been limited to Soares with both Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles heading out on loan in the recent transfer window.

Tierney seems unlikely to make the starting line-up to face Benfica but having him on the bench for a cameo appearance would be a boost.

The Gunners are set to face Benfica in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday.

The away leg which was initially scheduled to take place at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz stadium was relocated due to coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

