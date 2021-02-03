Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on Kieran Tierney after Wolves defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Kieran Tierney following the club’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners saw their seven-match unbeaten run in the league end with the loss at the Molineux Stadium where they played the final 23 minutes with nine men.





Tierney was absent for the game with a lower leg injury and that saw Cedric Soares deputise for him in the left-back role for the fourth game on the bounce.

In his post-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the fitness of Tierney and whether he was close to making a comeback.

Unfortunately, the news was not positive as he admitted that the defender is far from fit, but he is hopeful that he can make a quick recovery.

“He wasn’t close at all. Hopefully in the next few days he feels much better and he can come in the team and help us in this moment where we have so many games,” He told Arsenal.com.

Sportslens view:

Cedric has done a credible job in the left-back position and he has been good in the defensive scheme of things.

He produced a brilliant switch of play against Southampton which led to a goal but barring that moment, he has produced little going forward.

Being a right-back by trade, he has not been able to provide regular crosses with his weaker left-foot.

With Tierney in the side, the Gunners have looked a better attacking unit with his regular overlapping runs and early crosses into the box.

The Scot has been missed in an attacking point of view and the fans will be hoping that he can return to the playing field as soon as possible.

