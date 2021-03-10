Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a fresh injury update on Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the Europa League meeting against Olympiacos tomorrow.

The young midfielder sustained a hip problem during the first half of the 3-1 comeback win over Leicester City in the Premier League last month.





Shortly after the game, the north London giants confirmed that the injury was not significant, but Smith Rowe was not involved against Burnley last weekend.

Arteta has now revealed that the 20-year-old is close to making his comeback and his participation tomorrow may depend on how he copes in the full training session today.

He told: “He’s close to retuning he’s going to have a full session today to see if he’s going to be involved tomorrow and we’ll see where we are with him.”

The Gunners make the trip to Piraeus for the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie against Olympiacos tomorrow and they will be aiming to avenge last season’s result.

The Greek champions shocked them with a victory on away goals (2-2 on aggregate) during the round of 32 stage of the competition last term.

The north London side paid the price for an average performance in the away leg where they scored the solitary goal without conceding.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will want a much better display from his side this time as they may have to win the competition to secure Champions League football.

