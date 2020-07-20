Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has raved about Kieran Tierney to Football.London.

Arteta has said that everyone at Arsenal is delighted and pleased with how the former Celtic left-back has been performing in recent weeks.





The former Manchester City coach has added that he really likes the 23-year-old, and that the Scotland international is a good role model for any player in the squad.

Arteta told Football.London about Tierney: “I can talk with all the staff, we are all delighted. He’s a joy of a kid.

“He had some difficult moments but hopefully now he feels we really like him. He’s a really good role model for any player in the squad.”

Arsenal spell

Tierney joined Arsenal from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in the summer of 2019.

Much was expected of the 23-year-old when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium, but injury and fitness issues affected his initial progress and impact in North London.

However, since football resumed after the lockdown, Tierney has been superb and has established himself as an important player in the team.

Often deployed as a left wing-back, the former Celtic star has proved to be very good going forward as well as solid defensively.

Stats

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made 11 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

Tierney has also provided two assists in four Europa League matches, and has played twice in the FA Cup and twice in the EFL Cup for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.