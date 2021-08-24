Mikel Arteta given six weeks to save Arsenal job

Mikel Arteta has been set a deadline to save his job at Arsenal, according to the Telegraph.

Arteta began his coaching career back in 2016, working as Pep Guardiola’s right hand man at Manchester City. Having been assistant to one of the most decorated managers in the world, it seemed like only a matter of time before the Spaniard got his opportunity in charge.

That chance came at Arsenal in 2019, when he replaced the unpopular Unai Emery. This move saw him return to the club where he spent the final five years of his playing career – captaining them for the last two.

His return to the Emirates Stadium has been very mixed. There have been highs, such as the FA Cup triumph in 2020, but he has also failed to take them higher than eighth place in the league.

The 2021/22 season has not begun as planned for the Gunners. They were on the wrong end of a shock 2-0 defeat on the opening day against newly-promoted Brentford, and were comfortably beaten by the same scoreline at home to Chelsea.

These results have seen Arteta come under increasing pressure. According to the Telegraph, he has been given until the October international break to save his job.

This leaves him with six games in all competitions to turn things around. They begin with a Carabao Cup fixture away to West Bromwich Albion, and finish August with a trip to champions Manchester City.

After the international break, Arsenal face Norwich City and Burnley, before a north London derby against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The final game before the October international break comes against Brighton and Hove Albion.

If Arteta is dismissed, it is believed that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is lined up to be his replacement. The Italian has enjoyed an incredibly successful 15 years in management, winning six league titles – including one Premier League trophy with the Blues in 2017.

