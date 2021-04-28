Mikel Arteta defends Stan Kroenke following Spotify takeover rumours

Mikel Arteta has responded to speculation about a takeover at Arsenal from Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek.

Arsenal’s current owners, the Kroenke family, have become unpopular figures at the Emirates Stadium over the last few years, having not invested money into the club.





The recent European Super League drama only added more fuel to the fire.

In response, Gunners fans protested against the owners outside the ground during their fixture against Everton. Many are calling for the Kroenkes to sell their stake in the club.

Ek recently declared his interest in purchasing the Kroenkes’ stake. Club legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Dennis Bergkamp have joined the takeover bid.

Manager Mikel Arteta has responded to the rumours, defending the club’s current owners.

As quoted by football.london, the Spaniard said: “A lot of talks and a lot speculation has been surrounding the situation in the last week or so.

“Our fans raised their voices during the match against Everton, but now we have a very clear statement from the owners.

“So, I think that is gone when they say what they said last night and show the commitment and desire to take the team where we all want. I think it’s very clear where we are moving forward.”

Arteta continued to praise the commitment of the Kroenkes, claiming that they are ‘excited’ to be a part of Arsenal.

“I said from the beginning what my perception was, everything that I sense, all the communications that I have with them (the Kroenkes),” he added.

“They are fully excited and committed to this project, and they really want to push everybody to do what we want to do.

“The reality is that we have owners who are really committed. They want a successful team on the pitch, and they are going to do everything they can to achieve that. This is what we have, and I feel fully supported with them.”

Arsenal currently sit in tenth place in the Premier League and risk dropping into the bottom half if Aston Villa win their game in hand.

They are on course for their worst league finish since the 1994/95 campaign.

What would a Daniel Ek takeover mean for Arsenal?

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

For a while now, Arsenal have been punching well below their weight.

Back in the glory days, they owned several of the world’s best players and were moving into a huge new stadium. Since leaving Highbury for the Emirates, the Gunners are yet to win a Premier League title or progress past the semi-finals of the Champions League.

During Arsene Wenger’s later years, they became known as the team perpetually in fourth place, happy to scoop up Champions League revenue without daring to push for anything bigger. Nowadays, fourth place would possibly win Arteta the Manager of the Season award.

A change of ownership could help bring Arsenal back among the big boys. It wouldn’t happen immediately, but over time they could begin competing for league titles again.

If Ek is as much of a true Gooner as he claims, then he could be the right man for the job. He would undoubtedly have the club’s best interests at heart and would likely be willing to invest some cash into the squad.

Despite their recent plight, the north Londoners still have some muscle in the transfer market. The appeal of playing in the Premier League and Europe, living in London and earning big money continues to have an influence.

Just look at the likes of Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Both were some of the most valuable assets at two of Europe’s biggest clubs, and they both traded that to wear the red shirt.

