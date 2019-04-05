Mike Phelan tweets ahead of Manchester United clash against Barcelona

Manchester United host Barcelona on Wednesday in the first-leg of Champions League quarter-finals, and the clash between two of the greatest clubs in history is definitely one fans across the world relish.
The Red Devils surpassed the expectations of many during the round-of-16, handing Paris Saint-Germain a 3-1 defeat in the second-leg in France having lost the first-leg at Old Trafford 2-0.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope his players can go into the double-leg fixture against Barcelona with the same motivation they played with at the Parc des Princes a few weeks ago, and assistant manager Mike Phelan has sent out a message to the squad through a tweet.
These are the games top players relish being involved in. Testing yourself week in week out is what life’s all about https://t.co/yWA2A8RjE6
— Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) April 5, 2019
The La Liga giants are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, and they proved what they are capable of during the week, coming back from 4-2 down – having earlier gone 2-0 up – to secure a 4-4 draw with Villareal with two late goals.
United, on the other hand, saw Wolverhampton Wanderers deal a huge blow on their top-four hopes following a 2-1 loss at the Molineux on the same day.
There is a lot to play for on Wednesday, and the Red Devils have a lot to prove against one of the best sides in the world at the moment.