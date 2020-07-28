Mike Ashley not keen on signing players for Newcastle this summer

Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover but the issue has been dragging on for a while now.

At one point it seemed like the new owners would come in before the end of the season and invest heavily into the playing squad. However, the Premier League is now over and there hasn’t been any resolution on the takeover front yet.





Answering to the fans, George Caulkin from The Athletic revealed that Newcastle can sign players despite their ongoing takeover issues but Mike Ashley does not want to bring in any new signings now.

The Newcastle owner wants out and he is keen on the takeover to go through.

That’s not quite true – the club have extended contracts & commercial deals and can sign players. But the point is Ashley doesn’t want to that – he wants out. And new owners want in. So, yes, it’s getting in the way of everything now. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 28, 2020

While the other clubs have already started planning for the next season, it seems like Newcastle are stuck in limbo. It will be interesting to see if they can sort out the takeover mess soon and get on with their plans for the next year.

The Magpies are in desperate need of new signings and if the takeover does not go through, it could a problem for them. Ashley might not be too keen on spending and that would affect Newcastle’s chances of doing well in the Premier League next season.