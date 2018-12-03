Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Mike Ashley looking to sell Newcastle before January

3 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has confirmed that he is in talks to sell the club before the January transfer window.

He also added that talks are at a more progressed stage than they’ve ever been.

He said to Sky News: “Talks to sell Newcastle United are at a more progressed stage than they’ve ever been. It’s possible that I could sell the club before the January transfer window. I’d like to do that, if it’s the right buyer.”

It will be interesting to see if he manages to sell the club before the January transfer window opens.

Benitez will need some back in the winter window and the club cannot afford any distractions at that time. It would be ideal to get the sale sorted before the window opens.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mike Ashley’s comments.

Ashley is not popular amongst the fans and his comments regarding the sale of the club have been contradictory in the past.

It seems that the Newcastle faithful aren’t ready to rely on their club’s owner just yet.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

 

 

