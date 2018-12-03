Mike Ashley looking to sell Newcastle before January

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has confirmed that he is in talks to sell the club before the January transfer window.
He also added that talks are at a more progressed stage than they’ve ever been.
He said to Sky News: “Talks to sell Newcastle United are at a more progressed stage than they’ve ever been. It’s possible that I could sell the club before the January transfer window. I’d like to do that, if it’s the right buyer.”
A big statement from Mike Ashley – talks as progressed as they’ve ever been https://t.co/s7GgF7UsPV #nufc
— Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) December 3, 2018
It will be interesting to see if he manages to sell the club before the January transfer window opens.
Benitez will need some back in the winter window and the club cannot afford any distractions at that time. It would be ideal to get the sale sorted before the window opens.
Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mike Ashley’s comments.
Ashley is not popular amongst the fans and his comments regarding the sale of the club have been contradictory in the past.
It seems that the Newcastle faithful aren’t ready to rely on their club’s owner just yet.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.
So before a transfer window and boycott he says this…I mean I have no reason to doubt this mans honesty and integrity!
— Craig (@lambeau2011) December 3, 2018
#professionalliar pic.twitter.com/Yb16rLSmJ6
— Dean Burns (@deanoburns) December 3, 2018
It’s a lie, just like the last one, and the one before that. Don’t start a hype train. Please
— Ramman (@_Ramman) December 3, 2018
Probably more lies. Not even gonna get my hopes up.
— Anthony (@Anthony_N__) December 3, 2018
Great news if true, but we have been here before.
— Len white (@Marktoonord) December 3, 2018
Bullshit
— Kyle (@GeordieKyle) December 3, 2018