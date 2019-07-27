Mike Ashley adamant that Sean Longstaff will not be sold to Manchester United

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.
Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is looking to bolster his midfield this summer following the departure of Ander Herrera, and with the future of Paul Pogba up in the air with Real Madrid vying for his signature.
It has been claimed that the Red Devils were looking to pay in the region of £20 million for the 21-year-old midfielder who impressed heavily under Rafael Benitez last season.
However, the Magpies are reluctant to let him go and have even slapped a huge £50 million price tag on his shoulders which prices him out of a potential move to Old Trafford.
Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has now delivered a strong message in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail that the player is not for sale.
“The message we want to put out is that he is not for sale. If you’ve got one like Sean – keep him,” said Ashley.
Ashley is not a popular figure among the Newcastle fans, but surely the Geordies will love the strong message from the club owner. It implies that Newcastle are ready to build a strong future with the talented youngsters they have, and selling to rival clubs is simply not an option.