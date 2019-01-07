Miha Zajc would be a superb signing for Newcastle

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez badly needs to bolster the squad in the January transfer window, but with budget not available in plenty, the Magpies boss will have to look for bargain deals.
It seems like they have found one. According to reports from Calciomercato, Newcastle are interested in signing Empoli midfielder Miha Zajc but they face competition from fellow Premier League rivals Huddersfield Town.
Benitez would love to add a playmaker to his rank in a bid to spark the attacking flair that Newcastle badly lack at the moment. While Miguel Almiron links are still doing the rounds, Empoli’s Zajc would be a bargain signing for the Magpies.
The 24-year-old wants to leave Empoli this month, and will be available for anything between just €5million to €6million (£4.5million to £5.37million), making him somewhat of a bargain for Newcastle.
He has done well so far in the Serie A, managing two goals and two assists this season. He scored eight goals last season in Empoli’s promotion-winning campaign, and the Slovenian international would be a handy signing.
Zajc can play in the no 10 position, and would be an ideal signing in Newcastle’s 4-2-3-1 system.