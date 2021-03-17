Miguel Almiron’s international teammate shares positive injury update

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron is currently sidelined with a knee injury, but his international teammate Anthony Silva has now shared a positive update on the 27-year-old’s progress.

Apparently, Almiron’s injury is not as bad as first feared, and the Paraguayan may be able to return to action after the international break.





Silva said (via Chronicle): “I spoke with Miguel, and it is not as much as they say about his injury. He told me that he is fine.”

Newcastle are in desperate need of attacking quality, and the likes of Almiron and Callum Wilson returning to the starting line-up would be a massive boost for Steve Bruce.

The Magpies are battling for their survival in the Premier League, and the latest update on Almiron’s injury will certainly delight the fans.

He has been an impressive form this season and could make a big difference when he returns to action. Almiron is currently Newcastle’s second-highest scorer this season, with five goals in all competitions.

Apart from goals, he adds creativity, flair and drive to Newcastle’s midfield. He is undoubtedly the best creator at the club alongside Allan Saint-Maximin, who is also injured.

Almiron also helps out his teammates defensively with his outstanding work rate.

Read: Callum Wilson’s injury update will excite Newcastle United fans.