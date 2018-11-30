Miguel Almiron would be a superb signing for Newcastle United.
The Magpies are apparently stepping up their efforts to sign the MLS playmaker in January and West Ham are interested in the player as well.
As per reports from this week, Newcastle are holding talks for the 24-year-old in the USA this week.
Newcastle could use another creative player and Almiron has shown that he has the ability to make a difference in the final third. It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to English football if he makes the move.
The player is valued at around £25million and Newcastle might have issues with that price tag. Mike Ashley isn’t exactly known to back his managers in the transfer market.
Almiron has 13 goals and 11 assists in 35 MLS games this season and he could be the man to unlock Rondon’s potential at the club as well.
The Newcastle forward has been starved of service so far and a creative force in behind him would be ideal.