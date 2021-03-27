Miguel Almiron wants to play for a more competitive side

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron has made a worrying comment regarding his future at the club.

The Paraguayan attacking midfielder has revealed that he wants to play for a more competitive side although he is happy at Newcastle.





He said (via Chronicle): “I would like to play in a team that fights more. Here I am happy and I feel comfortable.”

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can hold onto him if they go down to the Championship at the end of the season.

A player of Almiron’s calibre deserves to play at the Premier League level and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Paraguayan international decided to move on in the event of relegation.

Almiron has been one of the best players at the club since his move from the MLS and his departure could be a huge blow for Steve Bruce and his side next season.

It is evident that Mike Ashley needs to show more ambition and bring in better managers if he wants to keep hold of top-class talents and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle’s situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

The fans will be desperately hoping that their side can avoid the drop to the Championship this season. It could be disastrous for them if they go down. Not only would they miss out on revenue, but they are also likely to lose key players.

Newcastle are in an abysmal run of form right now with just two wins from 20 games across all competitions. They will have to improve immensely in order to preserve their Premier League status for another season.

Here is how some of the fans reacted to the 27-year-old’s comments.

He will be in 6 months time – sadly it won’t be in black and white — Vic Grundy (@VicGrundy) March 26, 2021

I'll be gutted when he's gone but you can blame him. Bruce and Ashley have ruined the players, the club might as well fold — Lewis (@LBails_) March 27, 2021

So now we know the player who wants away can’t blame him in the slightest — Alex dixon (@Alexdix23970296) March 26, 2021

Cannot blame him at all. Good lad for speaking out.#BruceOut — Kafei (@kafeitiere) March 26, 2021

Don’t blame him he always tries so has every right to say this essentially he wants to play for a manager who isn’t useless — Mr Beagle (@CountryBeagle) March 26, 2021

I'd like to support a team that fights more too #nufc — LP (@____LP____) March 26, 2021

Well can't blame him. Runs his bollocks off and looks to the side and sees Shelvey, Hendrick and co stationary, having a hot chocolate on the half way line.. — Danny marris (@dannymarris68) March 26, 2021

Can’t blame him! Class players who works his ass off for a team that doesn’t give back! — CJ (@SuperSchar) March 26, 2021

Fair enough. I can’t blame him! He is a great player Miggy! He’s wasted playing under Bruce! — Kyle Dodd (@KyleJDodd95) March 26, 2021

