Miguel Almiron opens up about Newcastle transfer

Miguel Almiron has opened up about his move to Newcastle United in January.
The Paraguayan has revealed that he is loving life at his new club so far and everything seems beautiful. He also showered praise on the fans and St James’ Park.
Almiron added that he was ecstatic when he found out about Rafa Benitez’ interest in him.
He said (via Chronicle Live): “I believe when you go to a new country like England for the first time you are impressed by anything and everything – even by a falling leaf, everything is beautiful. The stadium is wonderful. I spoke to Rafa and he gave me the impression he trusts his new players. That gives you confidence, and that was the same experience I had in Atlanta with Tata. I felt extremely happy, what player wouldn’t be ecstatic that a manager like Rafa Benitez was interested in you. It was an amazing thing for me as a player, for my career, and I will do my best to make the most out of this opportunity. Knowing that a manager like Rafa Benitez wants you to be in his team is quite something plus Newcastle has a great history – these were the factors that brought me here.”
The 25-year-old midfielder has had a good start to life in the Premier League. He had a very good debut and he could have had a debut goal as well.
The Newcastle fans were so impressed with him; they gave him a standing ovation at the end of the game.
Almiron will be looking to build on his positive start at Newcastle United and establish himself as a key player for Rafa Benitez now.
He has shown that he has the technical ability to thrive in the Premier League. The former MLS star just needs time to adapt to the physicality of English football now.