Middlesbrough vs Leeds: Latest injury update on Kiko Casilla and Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United will face Middlesbrough in their next Championship game on Wednesday.
The Whites are heading into this game with loads of confidence following their back to back wins in the Championship against Bristol City and Reading.
Leeds won 1-0 against the Royals in the previous game, with Pablo Hernandez scoring the only goal of the match.
Both Kiko Casilla and Kalvin Phillips got injured in the previous game.
According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Marcelo Bielsa is ‘optimistic’ that both the players will shake off their injury problems to line-up in Wednesday’s Championship clash.
The Whites goalkeeper Casilla injured his hand during the game. The Spaniard played the full match, but he will be assessed ahead of Leeds’ trip to Riverside.
Bielsa said: “He has a problem but maybe he plays. That depends on how the pain develops but if he can support the pain he will play.”
Phillips, who has been outstanding for the Whites this season, was taken off in the first half after he took a knock. The 24-year-old midfielder replied to a message from Ian Wright, saying it was just a ‘dead calf’.
Bielsa added: “It’s a kick. It depends on if the pain disappears as well, the same situation with Kiko. But with both players I am optimistic.”
Leeds find themselves second in the Championship table, five points ahead of third-placed Fulham.