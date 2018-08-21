Middlesbrough set to sign Yannick Bolasie on loan

Middlesbrough are set to sign the Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan.
According to Daily Star, the Championship outfit are closing in on the signing and the deal could be finalised soon.
Bolasie is not a part of Everton’s starting lineup anymore and he will need to go out on loan or leave permanently if he wants to play regularly.
The former Crystal Palace winger has fallen out of favour after the arrivals of Richarlison and Bernard.
However, he should prove to be a quality addition for Middlesbrough. Tony Pulis’ side are in need of depth in the wide areas and the 29-year-old has the quality to shine in the Championship.
The departure of Adama Traore this summer has weakened Middlesbrough in attack and Bolasie could be the ideal alternative.
The Everton winger has played for Tony Pulis before and he should be able to settle into his style of play with ease. Furthermore, Pulis knows the player very well and he could be the one to get the best out of the winger.