Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis pays tribute to Jordan Hugill

Jordan Hugill earned himself a dream move to the Premier League during the January transfer window with West Ham.
Things however did not exactly go according to plan for the 26-year-old at the London Stadium as he managed just 22 minutes of Premier League action.
It does not look like Hugill is part of Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini’s vision as he was allowed to join Middlesbrough on loan during the summer transfer window after the Chilean boss succeeded David Moyes.
Hugill struggled for form during the earlier parts of this season and it looked like he was left devoid of confidence following his rather unsuccessful stint with the Hammers.
Boro fans will hope that the fortunes of the striker will change following his display against Wigan Athletic during the weekend.
Hugill finally opened his account for the club from the penalty spot during the 38th minute. He added a second just before half time and these proved to be the only goals of the game as Boro went on to win the game 2-0.
After the game, manager Tony Pulis paid tribute to the attacker and suggested that his spell with West Ham took its toll.
Pulis told The Gazette: “I was really pleased that Jordan got the two goals,”
“What people have missed, and I’ve said it before, is that the lad went from Preston to West Ham and was never involved in any football at all in the Premier League.
“The players are delighted for him because he’s such a good lad around the place. He works so hard, and he’s got his qualities. I don’t think this will do him any harm at all.
“Getting the two goals can only help, and to be fair to him, he didn’t want anyone else to take that penalty. He was really keen to take it, which is brilliant. The great thing about him is that he’s got that little bit of steel about him.”