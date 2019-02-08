Leeds United fancied to bounce back to form at Middlesbrough

Leeds United visit Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday aiming to get their promotion bid back on track.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side have dropped to second in the table after winning just one of their last three games.
They were knocked off top spot by Norwich City last weekend and will be eager to bounce back this weekend.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped Leeds to put last week’s disappointment behind them by recording a 1-0 victory over fifth-placed Boro (13/2 with Sky Bet).
“Middlesbrough look like they are right back on track now after a bit of a wobble, and it was a massive win for them at West Brom last week,” he said.
“Incredibly it was also the first time they have scored three in a league game since August.
“Leeds were given an absolute hiding by Norwich and it is up to Bielsa to make sure his side haven’t been dwelling on that result.
“I’ll back them to bounce back at the Riverside.”
The two sides fought out a 0-0 at Elland Road earlier in the season and there is likely to be little to choose between them this weekend.