Middlesbrough interested but Matt Targett would be a superb signing for Aston Villa

The Mirror (19th August, page 64) reported that Aston Villa are keen to sign Matt Targett from Southampton on loan before the end of this month.
The 22-year-old would be an ideal signing for Villa on loan but Steve Bruce’s side face competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.
Clubs in the English Football League can sign players on loan, and both Boro and Aston Villa are looking to bolster their squads before the end of this month.
Southampton rejected a £15million bid for him from Fulham on deadline day but the Saints are reportedly prepared to let him go on loan for the rest of the season.
If Villa can sign Targett on loan it would represent an excellent piece of business. The Saints full back, who is on £35k-per-week wages at the club spent the last season on loan with Fulham and helped the Cottagers win promotion via the Championship play-offs.
He is a player with loads of quality and has vital experience in the division. Targett is an attacking minded left-back but he is equally good in defending, especially in one-on-one scenarios.
Villa are keen to add a left-back this summer. Alan Hutton has slotted in at left-back for the Villans, but the arrival of a natural left-back could see him moving to his preferred position.
Targett will be a superb signing for Villa, and Bruce must try to lure him to Villa Park ahead of other potential suitors.