Middlesbrough hopeful of beating Leeds United and Aston Villa to sign Nick Powell

A host of Championship clubs are looking to make some last-ditch signings with the EFL clubs allowed to sign players on loan till the end of this month.
One of the players who is in demand is Wigan’s Nick Powell. TeamTalk reported yesterday that a host of Championship clubs including Leeds United and Aston Villa are keen to sign Powell on loan. Scottish champions Celtic are also reportedly monitoring his situation.
Fresh reports from TeamTalk claim that Middlesbrough are hopeful of beating a host of their Championship rivals to the signing of the 24-year-old attacking forward.
Wigan would take a deal worth £5 million for the former Manchester United player who has rediscovered his form after he joined the Latics in 2016. He played a key role for the club last season, scoring 15 league goals, and helped the Latics clinch the League One title.
Aston Villa and Derby have both had long-standing interest, but he is now chased by Boro, Stoke, Leeds, and West Brom. Of the aforementioned clubs, Boro are hopeful of beating their rivals for his signature.
Celtic can sign him on a permanent deal this summer, and they have a clear advantage here. It will be interesting to see whether Wigan allow their star player to leave this week should any offer come their way.