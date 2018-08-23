Middlesbrough fans react to the signing of Muhamed Besic

Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has completed a loan move to Middlesbrough today.
The transfer has been confirmed on the club’s official website.
The 25-year-old midfielder was expected to join Boro permanently this summer but the deal collapsed on deadline day due to issues with the agent fees. The two clubs had agreed on a fee and the player had agreed on personal terms as well.
Besic joined the Championship outfit on loan during the second half of last season and he managed to impress Tony Pulis with his performances. The Middlesbrough manager will be delighted to have the player back for another season now.
📝 @Mo_Besic returns to #Boro on a season-long loan from @Everton. Here are the stats of the midfielder from his impressive first spell at the Riverside. #EFL #UTB #MoBackThursday pic.twitter.com/hVL2BFwhpI
— StatZone (@StatZoneSports) August 23, 2018
The Bosnian wasn’t a key part of Silva’s first-team plans at Everton and the move is beneficial to all parties. If the midfielder performs well, Everton can sell him off for good money next summer. As for Boro, a strong season from Besic would aid their title push.
Middlesbrough fans seemed delighted with their new signing and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.
Here are some of the best fan reactions from earlier.
